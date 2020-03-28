LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Councilwoman has tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

Councilwoman Paula McCraney, who serves District 7, had been quarantined for the last couple of weeks out of concerns she may have encountered someone carrying the virus at a recent event.

McCraney released a statement Saturday evening.

“This virus should be taken seriously by everyone - it is a matter of life and death. Even if the disease does not cause you to fall ill enough to require hospitalization, you could unwittingly infect and hurt those that you love.

Covid-19 doesn’t care about your socio-economic status, your race, gender, age, or address. It’s dangerous and the warnings about social distancing need to be taken seriously both for yourself and for those whom you love.

Be responsible, exercise caution, and most importantly keep your distance now so we can all make it through this, together. I am on the road to recovery and look forward to serving the constituents of District 7 and working with my colleagues on the Metro Council.”

Metro Council President James also released a statement about McCraney’s diagnosis.

“Those of us who work and serve in Metro Government are seeing this virus hit close to home. We now have 2 firefighters and Councilwoman McCraney who have tested positive. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all who are dealing with this virus. I commend Councilwoman McCraney by showing leadership and the example of self-quarantining herself when she thought there was a possibility that she had been exposed. We must follow the guidelines before us if we are to get any kind of advantage on this thing. I stand with the Mayor and others who keep preaching the message of social distancing, avoiding large crowds and staying home.”

