Department of Corrections FOP to call a vote of no confidence in jail director, union says

The Louisville Corrections FOP is set to call a vote of no confidence for Director Dwayne Clark for officer recruitment and safety concerns.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amid what officers call a crisis at Louisville Department of Metro Corrections (LMDC), the Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is calling for a vote of no confidence for the jail director.

The upcoming vote of no confidence for Director Dwayne Clark, scheduled Tuesday, comes on the heels of the River City FOP turning down a tentative agreement with the City of Louisville.

LMDC has been dealing with critical staffing issues throughout 2021.

In a letter from Louisville Corrections FOP President Daniel Johnson there are several reasons for the vote including officer recruitment, the inability or unwillingness to recruit and concerns about security and safety.

"Director Clark has failed on numerous occasions to hold members of his Administration accountable for their actions under the same standards as the staff working inside the jail daily, in turn violating both Metro Corrections and Metro Government policy by knowingly and willing creating a hostile work environment," an excerpt from Johnson's letter reads.

Johnson detailed that violations include unwillingness to fill special security jobs, back-filling schedules and forcing members beyond 16-hour contractual limits.

WHAS11 reached out to LMDC for comment but have not heard back.

