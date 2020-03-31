LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Coroner Barbara Weakley-Jones said, as part of the county's disaster team, she was involved in conversations about COVID-19 in early March, but at that time they weren't talking about how the virus could affect the men and women working in her office. Fast forward three weeks and her deputies are now suiting up to face the coronavirus almost every day.

"Nobody thought of the exposure one of my deputies could have when going to a home of a person who has died and talking to the family members and that sort of thing. So the exposure to my deputies is just as much as emergency management that goes and says he's dead or goes and tries to determine they're dead or not,” Weakley-Jones explained.



There are now boxes of protective gear in the county coroner's office, but only enough to last through the month. "We really initially were not in the loop of protected equipment such as they masks and gowns that emergency management wears."



Weakley-Jones said she requested the protective equipment at the beginning of the month and it took weeks for it to arrive. Her deputy coroners continued to work without the proper protections.



She said, "We are doing the same work that we always did. They have to go to every home death. So that can be a natural, that can be a suicide, that can be a homicide. So the possibility is there for exposure for my deputies."



For now the deputy coroners have the gear they need including masks, gloves and gowns.



But the virus is taking an emotional toll. "You know you want to have the sympathy and empathy for all of the individuals that have lost a loved one and we can't hold their hands and we can't hug them so it’s difficult."



While coping with the new normal the coroner said she is also planning for the worst case scenario, writing out a disaster plan should our county need it.



"We are prepared, if we have to, to get a portable cooler type of system set up out here at the medical examiner's officer to store them until they can be taken care of,” Weakley-Jones said.



The coroner said we would have to see between 25 and 50 deaths in one day to overwhelm our system.

More from FOCUS:

►Contact reporter Shay McAlister at smcalister@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Shay) and Facebook.



