LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - For the third year in a row, Louisville fell in the "Top 50 Hottest ZIP codes" in America rankings by realtor.com.

Louisville's 40220 ZIP code ranked 23rd this year after ranking 13th in 2017. Louisville's 40242 ZIP Code was 11th in 2016.

The rankings are based on the time it takes properties to sell and how frequently homes are viewed in each ZIP code on realtor.com.

Homes in this year’s top 10 hottest markets sell in an average of 20 days, with a house in top-ranked Kentwood, Mich. selling in an average of 14 days, realtor.com says.

Louisville was the only Kentucky city featured on the list. Fort Wayne and Highland, Ind. also made the top 50, coming in at 16th and 19th, respectively.

The top five ZIP codes in the country are:

49508 Kentwood, Mich.

80922 Colorado Springs, Colo.

76148 Watauga, Texas

94546 Castro Valley, Calif.

01960 Peabody, Mass.

For the entire list of America's hottest ZIP codes, visit realtor.com.

