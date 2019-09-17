LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is losing trees at a rate of more than 50-thousand a year. It's why the city is working on an ordinance to save the tree canopy, some say at the cost of development.

The debate has been going on for over a year. Tuesday afternoon the ordinance took a big step forward, going in front of the planning and zoning commission.

According to a study of the city's tree canopy published in 2015, the city loses an estimated 54,000 trees lost per year between 2004 and 2012. But, any progress on policies to try and prevent further tree loss has been slow.

"Louisville is losing trees at a very alarming rate," Cindi Sullivan said.

Sullivan is the executive director of TreesLouisville, a non-profit committed to planting and caring for trees throughout the city. The group is among those fighting for changes to the city's land development code, backing the proposed tree ordinance.

"This is a huge step. We have been in meetings, public meetings, working meetings, design meetings, all kinds of meetings for more than a year discussing these revisions to the land development code and I think we've done a really good job of compromising," Sullivan said. "This is the culmination of about 10 years of discussions."

The proposed changes would require new developments to preserve a certain amount of tree canopy. It would create stricter preservation requirements for all private land uses. Developers would also need to get a tree removal permit for non-residential and multi-family development sites.

"The development community is going to have to make adjustments in how they've been developing over the last several decades. This is not 1940's, post World War II development now. We're in 2019 and we've got to do a better job of creating a healthier community by being innovative, by being creative with the way we design developments," Sullivan said.

Building and developer associations have argued in past city meetings the changes go too far, placing too much burden on developers to solve the tree canopy issue.

"It's not as much as the tree advocates and environmentalists would like and its more than the developers want so that's compromise," Sullivan said.

The planning and zoning commission had a lot of questions Tuesday afternoon at its meeting about implementation, economic impact, penalties and other issues. A vote was pushed back, until the commission can discuss further at its upcoming meetings.

For a look at all of the documents on the issue, click here to find them on Metro Council's website.

