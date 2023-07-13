'One solution does not fit all'; City looking for proposals regarding Community Care Campus

Mayor Craig Greenberg says the Community Care Campus will address a gap in caring for those experiencing homelessness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government is seeking proposals to transform its Community Care Campus into a "central location for unhoused residents to stabilize and access services and housing."

The multi-million dollar project will be developed in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood along Breckinridge and Brook Streets. It will provide medical respite care and assist individuals with the transition to temporary or permanent housing.

Other priorities include family overnight shelter and services, services supporting dually-diagnosed persons and permanent affordable housing.

Mayor Craig Greenberg says the Community Care Campus will address a gap in caring for those experiencing homelessness.

"One solution does not fit all," he said. "Reducing homelessness in our community will take a multifaceted approach, and we are working quickly on multiple fronts to meet the need and fill gaps in care and resources for our city's most vulnerable residents."

The city's Request for Proposals (RFP) is the next step in that process.

RFP respondents should have the capacity to operate and demonstrate experience in managing the development process, including programming and long-term operations at the facility, according to a news release from the Mayor's office.

Greenberg said the city may choose one or more entities to handle the site's "management, offer a specific service or operation in a specific building on the site, or offer a specific service or operation across the entire site."

Responses are due by 3 p.m. on Friday, August 11. Click here to see the full RFP requirements.

Metro Government will hold a pre-response meeting on July 18 at 2 p.m. at 225 E. Breckinridge Street; respondents are required to attend, officials said.

