LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A travel website is taking note of the higher number of canceled flights out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

InsureMyTrip, a travel insurance comparison site, ranked the 75 busiest airports in the percentage of flights canceled.

Louisville came in at the 23rd worst while other airports in the region fared better.

Cincinnati was 24th, Indianapolis at 30th and Nashville at number 34.

The highest percentage of canceled flights was New York’s LaGuardia Airport followed by Norfolk, Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina.

Salt Lake City had the least number of cancellations.