'Failure of city government'; Portland neighborhood residents fed up with eyesore

District 5 Councilwoman Donna Purvis is calling on the city to crack down on nuisance properties, starting with a house on Short Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Engines, shopping carts, and a bucket of feces. All things you may not expect to see in the middle of a residential area.

"This is a problem that's making the whole city look bad, " District 5 Councilwoman Donna Purvis said.

Purvis was referring to a house on the corner of Short Street. She says the property has been an eyesore for the past 6 years, but each time she and Portland resident, Richard Meadows complain, they say nothing gets done.

"It's the failure of city government agencies that cause this kind of situation to arise, in particular in my neighborhood," Meadows said.

"The city has been very, very lenient with the property owners behind us on this situation today. And today I say no more," Purvis said.

Councilwoman Purvis says agencies like Codes and Regulations need to be tougher on nuisance properties, especially in District 5.

Purvis believes enforcement officers should ensure homes are cleaned up after a citation is given.

"I don't understand why they are not aggressive on things you clearly see, but too aggressive on things that you can't see," she said.

Tenant Crystal Helm watched as Purvis pointed the finger at city agencies and her landlord. Helm says officials visited several times and recently towed the owner's cars off the property, while Purvis has yet to speak with them

"We were clueless when everyone showed up," Helm said.

However, Purvis argues it's only Code Enforcement's responsibility to stop by.

"I shouldn't do my job and their job. My job is making sure it gets done by turning it over to them," she said.

Helm assures everyone is doing their part. She says Purvis and Meadows can expect to see a difference in the next two weeks.

WHAS11 reached out to Codes and Regulations about Purvis' comments. The agency hasn't responded.

