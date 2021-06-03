More funding set for Louisville's Clean Collaborative program

The crew has cleaned more than 1,748 curb miles and collected 7,132 bags of trash since February.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor Greg Fischer outlined the benefits of extra funding coming to the city's Clean Collaborative program.

The collaborative is slated for $1.5 million in the recently approved 2022 fiscal year budget, with the additional funding going towards expanding its work, increasing staffing and purchasing new equipment.

"The Clean Collaborative team’s work is important because we want to show off the beauty of our hometown, for ourselves and for the people who visit our city," Fischer said.

The 13-member Clean Collaborative crew has cleaned more than 1,748 curb miles and collected 7,132 bags of trash since it was first deployed in February. Crew members have been assessing the level of cleanliness along major roadways and scoring them since the collaborative's start.

Council member Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who represents the Highlands area, said one of the top questions she gets from residents is about trash.

"When I talked to people about what their challenges are or what their needs are, invariably in the top three is help us keep it clean," Chambers Armstrong said.

The funding will also help with the crew's work street sweeping, graffiti removal and mowing vacant lots.

Fischer said the community can also help cleanliness efforts by understanding litter laws in Louisville, organize neighborhood cleanups and only set out junk items during its scheduled period.

