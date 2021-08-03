Fischer offers list of nominees for Louisville's civilian review board

The 11 nominees include six women and five men. Five of the nominees are Black, four are white, one is Arab-American and one is Latinx.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has presented Metro Council with a list of 11 nominees for the city’s Civilian Review and Accountability Board.

The board will work with the city's new Inspector General to independently review Louisville Metro Police Department disciplinary matters. The IG will investigate alleged incidents of improper conduct by any member of LMPD with any member of the public.

The IG's office will also review LMPD policies and procedures, examine practices and provide recommendations to the mayor and Metro Council. The Chief of Police will still control disciplinary actions, but can be informed by the IG's office and board.

Four of the 11 board positions will be selected by nominees from ACLU of Kentucky, Greater Louisville Inc., the Interdenominational Ministerial Coalition, the NAACP's Louisville Branch, the Louisville Urban League, Louisville Bar Association, Young Professionals Association of Louisville and the University of Louisville's public health chair.

The four nominees chosen from that group are Stachelle Bussey, Denise Sears, Rev. Barabara Haigle and Marianne Michael. They join three nominees chosen from a list recommended to Metro Council: Jennifer Greene, Scott Dickens and Charles Keyes.

Four other nominees were chosen — Guillermo Sollano, Turney Berry, Antonio Taylor and Kellie Watson.

The 11 nominees include six women and five men. Five of the nominees are Black, four are white, one is Arab-American and one is Latinx. Their median age is 49.

The nominees will be reviewed first by the Metro Council’s Government Oversight and Audit Committee before a vote by the full council.

