City leaders address Civilian Review Board concerns after FOP post

Mayor Fischer stressed the importance of diversity on the board and Metro Council President David James called out the FOP for being "divisive."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the River City Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) made a post on social media criticizing the newly-formed Citizen Review and Accountability Board, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and two members of Metro Council held a press conference to address concerns about the board and its members.

"We cannot let people sow division," Mayor Fischer said. The 11 members of the board were approved by Louisville Metro Council last week. Two of those members had been criticized for their posts on social media against the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD). Despite those posts, both nominated members were approved by the council.

In Wednesday's press conference, Mayor Fischer and Metro Council President David James stressed the importance of diversity on the civilian review board. Fischer said he worked with the council to select nominees of varying backgrounds and viewpoints.

"Those voices have to be on this civilian review board," the mayor said.

Councilwoman Jessica Green said she was "sickened" by a post the FOP put on Facebook Wednesday morning.

“I ended up with a pit in the bottom of my stomach,” Green said.

The now-deleted post linked to an article from the UK publication The Daily Mail about Richard Rivera. Rivera was convicted of killing a police officer in 1981 and is now on an advisory panel for police reform in New York state after serving his prison sentence.

"Louisville Metro Council isn’t far behind with their recent confirmations of Mayor Fischer’s nominations," River City FOP said in the post caption. "Is this what Louisville needs and wants?"

Mayor Fischer condemned the post and said he hopes the FOP will "expel" those thoughts from their organization. Councilwoman Green called for the FOP to remove the person who made the post from the organization.

The post was taken off Facebook about an hour after the press conference.

You can watch the full press conference below:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.