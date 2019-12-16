LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's out with the gold and in with the new for Louisville City FC. This morning, the team's new crest and color palette was released.

The new look incorporates elements from the city of Louisville's flag with purple, black and grey. LouCity worked with Doe-Anderson, a local marketing firm, to develop a look that is "distinctly LouCity."

"We focused our efforts on paying homage to the city we love while working to make a new mark that is bold and clean," said LouCity President Brad Estes.

The redesign comes just months before the team transitions into the new Lynn Family Stadium in 2020.

"We love the success we have had under the previous crest, and it will always be a part of our club's remarkable story, " Estes said.

LouCity had a successful start to its tenure, having won two USL Championship Titles and three Eastern Conference Titles in its first five seasons.

