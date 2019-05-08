LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The new Louisville City Football Club stadium will be named the Lynn Family Stadium.

The president of LCFC announced the partnership with the Lynn family on Aug. 5.

The soccer stadium at UofL also bares the Lynn name. Mark Lynn said that partnership was about the university, today’s partnership is about the city.

The stadium is located in Butchertown and is expected to be completed in 2020. The stadium will house more than 11,000 seats.

