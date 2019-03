LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction continues in Butchertown as crews build the new Louisville City FC soccer stadium.

The $65 million project is expected to be completed in Spring of 2020. It will hold up to 14,000 fans and provide more than 11,000 seats.

“It's going to be one of the best atmospheres in the country,” said Brad Estes, President of LouCity FC.

During a tour of the stadium, construction workers could be found smoothing concrete in three of 18 suites where fans will be able to watch the game. The structure of the suites will be done by July. A third of the stands are almost complete, with lower level seating expected to be done by June.

“We average 150 workers here every day, six days a week, from daylight until dark. So in terms of Championship team we think we’ve assembled a championship construction crew,” said John Megibben, vice president of Messer.

Lou City head coach John Hackworth said it’s the progress on the stands that he and his team love to see when they drive by.

“I got goosebumps, when I see that, when the players see the steel, the stands and you can tell that it's a real building, a real stadium, fantastic,” he explained.

Crews walked on the gravel that will soon be a pitch made of natural grass. The grass was purchased last fall and is currently growing in Indiana. Workers expect the grass to be in place before winter and ready to play on next Spring.

“The ball bounces better, it rolls more smoothly, it's what soccer is meant to be played,” said Project Executive Jason Larkin.

Despite a wet start to the year, Larkin said construction is on track.

“We know starting in late fall that we’re going to be dealing with some of the wettest times of the year and when our subcontractor signed up for this job, they were on board to deal with this weather situation,” Larkin explained.

LouCity began their 2019 season earlier this month, and their first home game at Slugger Field will be this Saturday, March 23 against Hartford Athletic. The reigning USL Champions are hoping to bounce back after losing their coach and some players to MLS.