LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are just months away until thousands of fans in purple and gold fill up the new Lynn Family Stadium for Louisville City FC's first home opener.

Officials held a press conference Tuesday announcing a partnership with Baptist Health Louisville to keep the athletes in their best shape.

"One of the things that our guys are really excited about is we have an actual training room and we have a real place they can get loose and get warmed up before and get taken care of after," Louisville City FC president, Brad Estes said.

The soccer club will continue its partnership with Baptist Health by signing a five-year agreement.

"To have the continuity to have the same group I've got to know the doctors on a personal level and they know me," head coach, John Hackworth said.

Trainers and doctors will work closely with the athletes in their new training room that is nearing completion.

"Our fans said they wanted to be as close to the action as possible and to do that you take out seats, you give them safe standing rails, and you make it as vertical as possible," Director of Public Relations, Howie Lindsey said.

The stadium has a team store, several bars, and hang out spots including a view fans can get excited for.

"It's built for soccer; we never had a stadium like that here," Lindsey said.

"The front row is right on the field; the touch line is right in front of you you're close enough to whisper to the opponents hopefully nice things," Lindsey said.

Lindsey said a section known as the Butchertown Supporter Zone will be bringing all the noise. It'll be a standing section with safety rails where the drum-core, Groove Machine will lead the cheers and chants.

"With the metal roof it is going to keep all that sound in so we hope to be the loudest stadium in the USL," Lindsey said.

The Sixth season starts on March 7th on the road at North Carolina FC. Lynn Family Stadium will open for the Home Opener on April 11.

