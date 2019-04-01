LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you talk with Louisville City midfielder Niall McCabe for just a couple seconds, it’s obvious he’s not from Louisville.

"I'm from Dublin, Ireland,” he said matter-of-factly with an unmistakable Irish brogue. “I came over to The States to play soccer.”

When Niall arrived in Louisville four years ago he had zero connections to the city except for one--his new team.

"I went to a small school in Georgia named Young Harris college, really small,” he said. “And after graduating Louisville City had just formed. I've been here ever since the team first started in 2015."

A very different path to Louisville affection than that from LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht. Dede’s whole life was spent in Louisville, and her love for her city led to her serving the hometown she loved – even up until her final breath.

Niall never met the fallen LMPD detective, but he remembers exactly where he was when he found out she had died.

"I had actually just put my own son down to bed on Christmas Eve,” he said. “I just sat on the couch and I was scrolling through Twitter and I saw it. It was pretty breaking news at that point, so there really wasn’t much information. I just saw that she had passed away and around the holidays and stuff I was just like, that's so sad, you know?”

It didn’t end there for Niall. He kept up with the story through the holidays as there were developments, and then a new element caught his eye.

“I saw that there was a fund set up for her son, and I just thought I could do something small to help,” he said.

For the players on the Louisville City squad, the club’s slogan, “For the City” means so much more than just winning trophies: it’s really being there for the city. And Niall figured, he could be there for this city’s hero and her family.

So, he decided to auction off one of his jerseys worn this season – (“It’s all I really have, you know?”) – with all the funds raised going to Detective Mengedoht’s son, Preston.

"I can't imagine what they're going through especially around the holidays,” he said. “They're always welcome, at a game! There's so many people out there in the city that care about them and their family so just that they know that people are behind them, with them and supporting them."

The auction lasts from Thursday, Jan. 3 to Wednesday, Jan. 9. Louisville City FC will be having an event at Against the Grain on Jan. 9 as the auction ends and Niall will be there to sign the jersey and hopefully hand it over to the winner in person.

