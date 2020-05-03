LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that time of year where prom is starting to sneak up - and while prom can be a lot of fun, it can also be expensive.

A VISA survey in 2015 found that the average teenager spent more than $900 on prom-related expenses. These expenses include outfits, car rental, tickets, pictures and food.

Green Castle Baptist Church is trying to ease some of that financial stress for local students with its annual Prom Dress Giveaway. Every spring, church members set up a weekend boutique with new and gently used dresses, jewelry, purses, and shoes to help girls look their best for the big dance. The items are donated by church members as well as partners in the community.

The Giveaway will be open on Friday, March 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Green Castle Baptist Church is at 4970 Murphy Lane in Louisville.

If you'd like to attend the Prom Dress Giveaway, you have to register online.

