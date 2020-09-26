Sojourn Church members work to clean up city and help community

A group of about 100 people came to downtown Louisville Saturday morning to pick up trash and hand out coffee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nights of protest in Louisville, a church congregation came together to help clean up the community.

Early Saturday morning members of Sojourn Church Midtown and Sojourn

Church Carlisle brought coffee to people throughout the downtown Louisville area and collected garbage.

The two congregations’ pastors, Jamaal Williams and James Fields, said there is great need, but already a lot of great work happening in the city.

The members of the church organized the cleanup efforts and the pastors were happy to support their members.

They said they want to do their part to seek peace and welfare in the city.

About 100 people from both congregations came to help.

“It always means a lot whenever people are active and willing to serve,” Williams said. “There’s so many other people in our city that’s making large sacrifices to see the city flourish and to see goodness and truth prevail.”

The pastors of the church said they aren’t doing this to be seen, they’re simply doing their part to help Louisville.

