LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local church group cannot return home from a trip due to coronavirus concerns.

Members of Evangel World Prayer Conference Center were supposed to return to the United States this morning after finishing their yearly trip to Israel, but the coronavirus outbreak has kept them in the country.

The group's connecting flights were planned to go through Rome, but Israel will not allow flights in or out of Italy. As of March 3, the number of virus patients dying rose to 79—the most of any country outside China.

United Airlines, the group said, will not help make other arrangements for the group, leaving them with few options to return home.

"Because of that ban on flights to Italy, they're having to look at the possibility of flying into another country, then into Rome and I think they're talking about expenses of an additional $1700 dollars," Kevin McKnight, associate pastor, said.

The group is hoping to get tickets on a flight to Portugal, but they will still have to foot the bill, hoping to make it back some time this week.

WHAS11's Tyler Emery has spoken with the group and other church members for NightTeam, and this story will be updated as more information is presented.

