'Can't just ignore it': Louisville Chipotle walkout spurs conversation over restaurant staffing shortages

Louisville restaurant owners give perspective a day after the Bardstown Road Chipotle unexpectedly closed early Monday night because half the staff left.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Highlands Chipotle location is serving customers again, a day after it suddenly closed Monday night. A note left on the doors saying half its staff, including the manager, walked out -- leaving the restaurant unable to remain open for the night.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chipotle's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laurie Schalow told WHAS11 that there wasn't a walkout Tuesday though.

Chipotle's statement:

"Our restaurant on Bardstown Road is now open, but did experience a temporary closure yesterday afternoon due to staffing needs. Chipotle's engaged and hard-working employees are what makes us great, and we encourage our employees to contact us immediately, including through an anonymous 800 number, with any concerns so we can investigate and respond quickly to make things right."

These latest issues are shedding light on the bigger picture in the restaurant industry right now, especially during the pandemic.

It's become a larger trend during COVID times, employees saying they won't settle for less and that they're not afraid to take a stand.

It's sparked reaction on Facebook. A woman who says she's the former Bardstown Road location's general manager said she quit months ago because of treatment by the company and customers.

The problem expands to other states. Workers in New York striking because they say they're overworked and underpaid.

Other Louisville restaurants gave their perspective and reactions to WHAS 11 on Tuesday evening.

"I'm sad for the employees that haven't felt appreciated. I'm sad for the companies that are missing opportunities to run their organizations better," said Anne Shadle, co-owner of the Mayan Cafe in NuLu.

Shadle is also a business coach. She says staffing challenges aren't unique to any restaurant.

"We had people just leave the industry during COVID if they had other things they could do," Shadle said.

It's not just about hiring difficulties, but also about retaining employees in a time when the model has completely shifted.

"A company's culture is a big thing as far as what keeps people around," Shadle said.

Just down Main Street in downtown Louisville at Against the Grain Smokehouse, ownership is echoing a similar concept.

"Just like with family, sometimes you're going to get along, sometimes you're not -- but ultimately we do care about everybody we put on our payroll," Co-owner Adam Watson said.

We're seeing examples showing that acting on employee concerns, and paying competitively, are no longer just 'nice to have'. They've become make-or-breaks.

"So you can hear what people are saying, and sometimes you'll be able to provide that and sometimes you won't -- but you can't just ignore it," Watson said.

Neither of these two locally-owned Louisville spots have dealt with employee walkouts. They attribute that to a good culture. They say without one, nowadays, success in the industry is slim.

"Nobody is expendable, that is an ethical thing that needs to be there first in order to listen to what they have to say," Shadle said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.