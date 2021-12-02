'We're burying another child': LMPD confirms child killed in shooting near Cane Run Road

MetroSafe said a child was shot on the 3200 block of Elane Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields has confirmed that a child was shot and killed near Cane Run Road Friday afternoon.

MetroSafe reported the child was shot on the 3200 block of Elane Drive in the St. Dennis neighborhood. Shields said the child, around age 13, was taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Shields said LMPD is in preliminary investigations right now.

"It's sad...this is a child," Shields said. "They had their whole life in front of them...and we're burying another child."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.