Toddler in critical condition after being pulled from pool, resuscitated

A two-year-old was taken out of a pool in the 13000 block of Lidcomb Avenue, near Watson Lane Elementary School.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a residential pool in southwest Jefferson County.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said a two-year-old girl was taken out of a pool in the 13000 block of Lidcomb Avenue, near Watson Lane Elementary School, around noon Sunday. When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they found a family member performing CPR on the child, who was resuscitated.

Officers set up a hospital route for EMS to take the child to Norton Children's Hospital, where spokesperson Alicia Smiley said she remains in critical condition.

