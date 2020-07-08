LMPD searches for missing teen with autism

MetroSafe confirmed police are searching for a child with autism reported missing in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are searching for a teen with autism in the Pleasure Ridge Park area, MetroSafe confirmed.

LMPD says 13-year-old Kayden Allen is 4'9", 70 lb. When last seen, she was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and jeans. She was recently in a bicycle accident and has facial bruising that you see in the photo.

Kayden may have difficulty communicating because of her autism, police say in their Facebook post.

Officers are looking through a wooded area near St. Andrews Church Road.

Please is asking anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will update with more information when it is received.

