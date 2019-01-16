LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville chef known for his creative culinary dishes has taken home top honors on a nationally televised cooking show.

Josh Moore won the Food Network’s Chopped competition.

Moore, an executive chef and managing partner at Volare, participated in the competition with two other chefs during their “Deadliest Catch” episode. The chefs had to come up with an appetizer, a main dish and a dessert featuring “daunting seafood ingredients.”

Moore received mainly positive feedback on his dishes including the butter poached Alaska king crab with saltwater kelp jerky aioli.

Chef and restaurateur Scott Conant, who served as a judge said, “I really like the way you treated that crab. The kiss of heat on it – it’s really, really delicious.”

When asked what he would do with the prize money, Chef Moore said he has plans to renovate a historic farmhouse and he really wanted to give his wife Lindsay a new bathroom – because it was 80-years-old.

Moore has kept this secret under wraps for more than a year.

Volare Ristorante Let's have a little sea urchin. So proud of OurManaging Partner and Executive Chef Joshua Moore. Chopped Champion. #volarelouisville #bestitalianinlouisville #chefjoshuamoore #14yearsstrong...

He told WHAS11 News’ Sara Wagner that it was “tough to keep quiet” but it made Tuesday night’s premiere much more exciting.

Moore takes home a $10,000 prize after winning the competition.