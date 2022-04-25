Louisville chef Joseph Castro dies at 60

According to Great Chefs, he traveled and worked in Taiwan and Washington, D.C. before returning to Louisville to run the English Grill at the Brown Hotel.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville chef Joseph “Joe” Castro died at 60-years-old Saturday, according to his obituary.

Castro is survived by his wife, Kathleen Castro, and his three children. He was one of four siblings, the obituary said.

According to Great Chefs, he traveled and worked in Taiwan and Washington, D.C. before returning to Louisville to run the English Grill at the Brown Hotel.

Later in 1996, he appeared in Great Chef's television shows Great Chefs of the South and Great Chefs of America.

There will be a memorial Saturday, April 30 from noon to 5 p.m. at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home at 2723 Preston Hwy.

Joe Castro RIP. Such a wonderful man and was flawless on TV...I'd go with photographer Donnie Ruark on some of Joe's recordings for our newscast from the Brown Hotel...and he'd sometimes nail it in one take!.

His legacy to Louisville culinary reputation is GIANT. 🙏 @WHAS11 https://t.co/yd071jig1z — Doug Proffitt WHAS11 (@WHAS11Doug) April 24, 2022

