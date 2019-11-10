LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville is hosting a free family celebration on October 14 to commemorate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The event will take place at Fourth Street Live on Monday, October 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The celebration will feature a variety of speakers and live Native American music.

Notable performers include Grammy winner Bill Miller, Native American flutist Fred Keams and his band Nizhoni Sky, and recording artist Sarah Elizabeth Burkey.

Mayor Greg Fischer has designated the event as one of the city's "Lean into Louisville" initiatives, which focus on educating the public about other cultures.

Indigenous Peoples' Day is a holiday that honors Native American history and culture on Columbus Day. Louisville adopted the holiday in 2018.

