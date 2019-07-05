LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Fresh off the Louisville’s biggest tourism event, The Kentucky Derby, the city is kicking off National Tourism Week.

Dozens of local businesses and vendors gathered at Fourth Street Live to showcase the different attractions Louisville has to offer.

Nationally, travel generated $2.5 trillion in 2018 and that’s good news for residents.

“As tourism increases, there’s more opportunity to start that local business, to open new restaurants, to expand the offering that you have. When tourists come in and they want new hotels, they want good places to eat, great entertainment venues – that’s great for the tourists but it’s also great for our citizens,” Kristen Branscum, Kentucky Department of Tourism, said.

Here are the events scheduled through the week:

TUESDAY, MAY 7

CTA Meet & Greet| 12pm-2pm

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

Sidewalk Sale | 11am-2pm | 40% off KY Derby Items

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Free Downtown Walking Tour | 10:30am-12pm

Attraction Showcase | 12pm-2pm

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Best Stops for Selfie Spots Event | 10am-6pm

*ask how you can receive a free gift

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Louisville Quest “Family Travel Matters” Adventure

12pm-3pm | *register to participate at louisvillequest.com

For more information on Louisville Tourism Week, click here.