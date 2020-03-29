LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While many small businesses face challenging times as the coronavirus has forced many of them to shutter their doors, Jim Higdon's CBD products company is seeing a different trend.

"We saw a spike in our online sales that first weekend and our online sales continue to be steady and above average," Higdon, the owner of Cornbread Hemp, said.

The FDA has not issued regulations when it comes to CBD products like Cornbread Hemp's, so Higdon said he can only point to what customers have told him and researchers about why they purchase CBD products, and he believes this recent spike is directly related to the effect COVID-19 has had on society.

"We really feel like from our data, from our customer data, the reason our sales have spiked is people are looking for something to fight the anxiety they're experiencing because disruption to their daily lives," he said.

Higdon said a Gallup Poll study found most consumers claimed to buy CBD products to help with anxiety, pain and better sleep. But there is one additional claim that he has seen floating around on social media and even by some companies - that CBD products can help prevent or possibly cure the coronavirus, which Higdon said is just not true.

"None of these are going to do anything to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and it's very unethical and dangerous because it may give people a false sense of security that they are protecting themselves when they aren't," he said.

Higdon said Dr. Leslie Mudd, an oncology pharmacist with 20 years of experience working at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center and sits on Cornbread Hemp's board of advisors, has researched CBD and has said there have not been any human trials or studies done to date on CBD as an anti-viral.

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, a lobby group, has also reported CBD retailers have received warning letters from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for making claims that CBD products can help protect people against coronavirus.

►Contact reporter Dennis Ting at dting@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@DennisJTing) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Hemp runs in the family: Mt. Washington CBD testing lab hopes to move industry forward

$1M grant announced to help Kentucky hemp processing company

TSA worker at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport tests positive for COVID-19, officals say

Coronavirus live updates: Trump extends distancing guidelines, braces US for death toll

Trump extends federal stay-at-home guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic

Country legend Joe Diffie, 61, dies from COVID-19 complications

City of Louisville sends out emergency alert reminding community of social distancing

Mayor, governor call out crowds gathering on 13th Street despite social distancing orders