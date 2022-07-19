Louisville community mourns loss of beloved doctor

On Sunday, Dr. Allan Lansing, renowned heart surgeon and philanthropist, died at 92.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The doctor that performed the first kidney transplant and coronary artery bypass in Kentucky died Sunday.

Though Dr. Allan Lansing was born in Ontario, Canada, he moved to Louisville in 1963 and made a staggering amount of contributions to the city including assisting in the second artificial heart implantation in the country according to his obituary.

For much of his career, he was the cardiovascular surgeon of choice for Jehovah’s Witnesses because he did not prime the heart-lung machine with blood, which years ago was unusual.

Lansing authored or co-authored at least 132 papers in medical journals and textbooks.

Lansing was the director of Norton Audubon Heart Institute for many years and in 2001, the Open Heart Unit of the hospital was named for him.

As he was winding down his practice, in 2003 Lansing helped found and became medical director of the Cardiovascular Technician Program at Norton Healthcare. He was also involved in The Healing Place in Louisville.

Dr. Joseph McGowan, former president of Bellarmine, said he asked what Lansing wanted to be remembered for, and was told he wanted to be remembered for "being a very good surgeon and very caring person."

Lansing was predeceased by his wife of nearly 70 years, Donna, and is survived by three children, seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Contributions in his name can be made to The Lansing Legacy Fund at Bellarmine University, the Ontario Graduate Scholarships at Western University in Ontario, The Healing Place, The Boy Scouts of America and Hosparus Health Louisville, according to his obituary.

