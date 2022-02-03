No. 4 Louisville tops Clemson 93-71; Hailey Van Lith hits career-high

The Cardinals reached 20 victories for the 12th straight season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hailey Van Lith had a career-high 34 points including 16 in the decisive third quarter as No. 4 Louisville won its 10th straight over Clemson 93-71.

But not before getting a scare from the Tigers in the third quarter who had rallied from 12 points down to tie the game at 44. That's when Van Lith turned up her game by scoring 16 of Louisville's next 26 points for a 70-54 lead.

“They left me open. I’m not really sure what was going on there. I got hot and once I got hot it didn’t matter if they guarded me or not, it was one of those nights.," Van Lith said after the game.

Van Lith surpassed her previous best of 24 points, set last March against Wake Forest. It was also the most points scored in a game for a Cardinal since Asia Durr scored 47 in 2019 against NC State.

Clemson hasn't beaten Louisville since 1993 the Cardinals winning 10 straight meetings - all since Louisville joined the ACC - by an average margin of 24 points.

The Cardinals will close a stretch of four games in eight days Sunday at Syracuse.

