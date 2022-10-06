Louisville car crash survivor Ava Jones returns to school

Ava is back to school for the first time since a crash in downtown Louisville changed her life forever.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kansas-native Ava Jones is back in school for the first time since a crash in downtown Louisville changed hers and her family's lives forever.

This update comes from a Facebook post from her mother, Amy Jones, who was also severely injured in the crash.

On July 5, four members of the Jones family were in Louisville, Kentucky, for Ava's AAU basketball tournament when police say a driver under the influence of opioids hit them with his car.

Trey Jones, husband and father, died days later in the hospital. Creek Jones, 10, suffered a few minor cuts and scrapes, but was otherwise fine. Amy, Trey’s wife, and Ava, Trey’s daughter, suffered more serious injuries: traumatic brain injuries and several broken bones.

Michael Hurley, the driver that hit the Kansas family, has since been charged with murder, assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Police say he admitted to them he had taken Hydrocodone before driving.

A GoFundMe set up to help the family has also raised more than a $150,000 to support them.

