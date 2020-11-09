2 hospitalized after car crashes into building in downtown Lousiville

The fire department had to pull the car out before it was towed away Thursday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in downtown Louisville Thursday afternoon.

The fire department had to pull the car out of the building before it could be towed away. MetroSafe confirmed two people were taken to the hospital, however their conditions were unknown.

