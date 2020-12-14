x
2 injured after driver crashes into tree trying to flee police, LMPD says

The driver of a Chevrolet Camero reported as carjacked hit a tree at the intersection of 22nd and Oregon Streets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were taken to the hospital early Monday morning after the driver of a car crashed into a tree while fleeing police, LMPD said.

An officer located a Chevrolet Camaro that was reported as being carjacked at around 3 a.m. Monday. When the officer turned on his lights, LMPD said the driver tried to flee.

Police said the driver lost control less than a minute later and struck a tree near the intersection of 22nd and Oregon Streets. The driver and a passenger were taken to UofL Hospital with serious injuries, though they are not considered life-threatening.

There were no other injuries. LMPD's Traffic unit is investigating.

