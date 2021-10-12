'Craft beer is flowing' | Butchertown brewery expanding to Anchorage

Butchertown's TEN20 Craft Brewery is opening its second location in Anchorage.

ANCHORAGE, Ky. — Butchertown's TEN20 Craft Brewery celebrated the opening of its second location with some of their own craft beers.

The location is a 2,000 square foot satellite taproom in Anchorage, Ky. The original location is 22,000 square feet, but that includes the production facility onsite.

“We appreciate the warm welcome to Anchorage and look forward to sharing our exceptional beers, outstanding service, and commitment to community with those in the area,” said Jim McGuire, who is part of the TEN20 ownership group.

Their normal selection of beers as well as seasonal favorites will rotate at the Anchorage location. According to a press release announcing the new location, they will also offer "premium bourbons, cocktails and wine." Anchorage exclusives are in the works too.

McGuire said, "The Butchertown has it's look and feel, this one has its own unique look at feel."

Beers available at the opening include:

Storyteller Hazy IPA (New England IPA)

Woodland Gardens IPA (American IPA)

Dryden Providin’ Pils (Pilsner)

Stockyards Porter (English Porter)

Clearly Tropics (Hard Seltzer)

1834 Lager (American Lager)

Larry Horwitz, head of brewing operations, said, “The holiday season is the peak time for people to come together, and it only makes sense to do so over a fresh, quality beer."

According to the press release, "The Anchorage location will be open seven days a week, 3 p.m. on weekdays and noon" on the weekend.

