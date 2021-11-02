Kentucky Science Center, Jefferson Mall close due to icy conditions and winter weather

More than 150 schools and businesses said they would be closed Thursday, Feb. 11 due to unsafe road conditions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow and sleet fell across the area Wednesday night into Thursday, creating icy and potentially hazardous conditions on the roads. Officials encouraged people to stay off the roads and several crashes were reported on the interstates during the morning commute.

Due to the winter weather, more than 150 school districts, businesses and organizations closed on Thursday.

Jefferson County Public Schools announced that its meal sites would not be open Thursday due to the weather. People who need immediately assistance with food were encouraged to contact Dare to Care.

The Louisville Free Public Library has canceled its curbside pick-up and computer appointment reservations at all of its branches for Thursday. If you have an appointment, you will be contacted by staff to reschedule.

Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop is also closed Thursday. According to the mall, stores with exterior entrances, restaurants and department stores around the mall may have varying hours and if you are planning to visit, you are asked to call ahead.

The LouVax COVID-19 vaccine clinic was also closed Thursday and patients were informed in advance if their appointment was being rescheduled. Other vaccination sites and clinics across Kentucky and southern Indiana rescheduled appointments as well. Read the full list here.

Currently, all of these locations are planning to operate on their normal schedule Friday once the roads have been cleared. Monitor their social media pages and websites for any additional updates.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.