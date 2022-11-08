Louisville businesses offering deals, freebies for voters

Just walk in with your "I Voted" wristband.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Louisville businesses are rewarding people who voted in the Kentucky Midterms on Tuesday with discounts or even free products.

Most of the restaurants and stores participating stipulate that patrons should bring their "I Voted" wristband as proof they casted their ballots that day.

Here's all the local businesses with deals for voters on Tuesday:

Soul Unalome Collective – Receive 10% off all purchases made on Nov. 8

Old Louisville Brewery – Get VIP pricing on pints on Election Day.

Tin Roof Louisville St. Matthews – Enjoy a free order of chips and queso Tuesday.

Fork & Barrel – Get $5 off your bill for Happy Hour between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Six Sisters Boutique – Receive 20% off a single item on Election Day.

Bambi Bar – Get 10% off your tab until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you need any information on how to vote or what races you'll be casting your vote on, visit our Kentucky Midterm Election Guide.

