These Louisville businesses are offering deals for JCPS students Thursday, Friday

A few places in Louisville are offering JCPS families something to do while JCPS works out busing issues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that some students in Louisville are off school the next few days, families are looking for things to do and some businesses are offering solutions.

Jefferson County Public Schools announced around 5 a.m. on Thursday that after major transportation issues on the first day of school, officials would be cancelling school for students and teachers for the rest of the week and go back to the drawing board.

This leaves many families in Louisville with nothing to do on Thursday and Friday. Luckily, some local businesses are offering some sweet discounts.

The Louisville Zoo announced they will have discounted tickets on the days JCPS students are off school.

Zoo officials said tickets will be $3 off for Thursday, Aug. 10 and Friday, Aug. 11.

Discounted tickets to the zoo can be purchased in person at the admission window.

The Muhammad Ali Center will have free admission for JCPS students and one adult per child on those two days.

They ask people bring their JCPS IDs or show which school you attend to staff at the time of purchase.

We will update this story with more deals as more businesses make announcements.

