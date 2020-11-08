'I don't want to see this city implode.' | Downtown business owner shares thoughts on protests after LMPD announces march regulations

A livestream from Saturday night shows at least one person repeatedly kicking a truck after the truck bumps the car in front of it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police placed new restrictions on protesters and caravans in downtown Louisville citing unsafe and aggressive behavior over the last few months.

Most recently, on Saturday night, LMPD said protesters set trash cans on fire and destroyed 4th Street Live!, which was occupied by other people at the time.

Police also shared a video from livestreamer Riotheart that showed protesters surrounding a truck downtown. In the video, at least one person can be seen repeatedly kicking a truck and moments before, you see that truck bump the car in front of it.

Witnesses said protesters did not touch the truck until after the driver bumped the car in front of him.

Carmen Jones was there and said a person in the backseat of the truck was yelling racial slurs at then "flicked a cigarette in one of the protester's face, and it him him right in the face, lit," she described.

Protesters appear to police each other, pulling those kicking the truck away before it takes off.

The same livestream by Riotheart shows a group march towards 4th Street Live!, clearing a path and pushing tables and the stage out of the way.

LMPD said they destroyed property at 4th Street Live! while it was occupied with patrons, and set trash cans on fire.

"It could've been a lot worse, windows could've been busted, people could've been beat up, fires could of started, but none of that happened," said Jones.

Twelve people were arrested. The next day, Louisville Metro Police announced the march regulations.

Police said over the last few months of protests they have seen weapons pointed at people, vehicles forced off the road, speeding and reckless driving that puts others in danger.

Now, protesters are supposed to stay off the streets and use sidewalks when marching. LMPD said the new regulations don't stop people from protesting, they just stop them from doing it in the middle of the street.

"I hear people everyday these days talk about how they would never go downtown right now, and I get that, and I understand that but it does break my heart a little bit to hear that," said Dan Hartlage, who owns the PR firm, Guthrie/Mayes and also lives downtown.

He said he's seen the looting, but also learned a lot over the last 75 days.

"There are some very well intentioned, hardworking people who are pushing hard and pushing the community very hard for some very, very good reasons, and no question there are others who are being a distraction on that," he said.

He said he does feel safe, and hopes the rest of Louisville can, too.

“I don't want to see this city implode and right now, there's so much tension on all sides. I want to see this downtown survive and get better, not just economically, but also socially and from the standpoint of welcoming and being more embracing of all cultures and all races,” Hartlage said.

"LMPD released this statement on Sunday:

These caravans continue to pose serious safety risks, for protesters and the public. Behavior we regularly see in these caravans:

Reckless driving endangering the lives of others

Driving into oncoming traffic

Driving at high rates of speed in excess of the speed limit

Driving on sidewalks

Impeding Emergency vehicles (police, fire, EMS)

Impeding interstate traffic

Passengers hanging out of or riding on top of vehicles

Forcing other vehicles off the roadway

Pointing weapons at others

Throwing items from vehicles

Confrontations with other drivers who encounter the caravan

Blocking of intersections for periods of time

Dangerous mingling of cars with pedestrians participating in the caravans

Due to ongoing safety concerns and an increase in aggressive behavior over the past week, including several incidents Saturday night, LMPD has determined the protest caravans cannot continue as they have been.

Starting tonight, LMPD will enforce all laws as it relates to the caravan:

• All pedestrians must stay out of the streets – staying on sidewalks and following all laws for pedestrian traffic.

• Cars and pedestrians will not be allowed to block intersections for any length of time.

Participants who refuse to comply with any law or lawful order will be eligible for citation and/or arrest."

