YMCA closes Middletown, Bullitt County branches indefinitely

The Y said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it financially unsustainable to reopen its locations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The YMCA of Greater Louisville is closing its Middletown and Bullitt County fitness facilities indefinitely, officials confirmed Wednesday.

"Alongside so many other organizations, the YMCA continues to navigate the public health and economic challenges of COVID-19," spokesperson Jen Flower said in a statement. "Current circumstances and logistical factors make it financially unsustainable to reopen these locations."

Flower said the Y is working with Bullitt County community leaders to "reimagine" its programs, saying it will still serve families through youth sports, summer camp programs and school-based childcare.

The YMCA of Greater Louisville reopened most of its branches following Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's announcement in July. Currently, 10 branches in the Louisville area are open with modified hours.

