Violence intervention, prevention strategies at the heart of $4.5 million budget proposal

The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods said it wants to use the money to reduce gun violence in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a record-breaking year of violence in Louisville, 2021 appears to be following the same patterns. Groups across the city are working to fight it, including the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN).

During Monday night's Louisville Metro Council meeting, Director Monique Williams broke down the proposed budget for OSHN. Her office is asking for $4.5 million, triple the usual amount of money Mayor Greg Fischer approves.

Citing research from the Gifford Law Center, Williams said every homicide case costs Louisville $1.3 million, from the first responders and hospitalizations to the investigation and courts. With that estimate, the homicides reported from January to November 2020 cost the city around $131 million.

Williams said OSHN wants to use a fraction of that cost to keep violence from happening

The proposed funding is broken down into two strategic initiatives: intervention and prevention. The plan would focus on outreach and crisis response as well as education and advocacy to create a safer city.

OSHN wants to partner with local hospitals and organizations to set up gun violence intervention programs and community-based strategies. These new opportunities would also open up more jobs in the city.

Williams also said this model has shown success in other cities.

"Our city's in trouble right now," Metro Council President David James said during the council's meeting Monday. "We need your help. We want to make sure we're providing everything you need."

The full Metro Council meeting from June 7 can be viewed online. The council will come together for a vote on the mayor's budget proposal later this month.

