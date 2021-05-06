Thrive Causemetics donates $100,000 to Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship at UofL

The company said it hopes its donations will inspire others to make donations reaching the $2 million needed to ensure the scholarship can live on.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than one year after the UofL Health Board of Directors announced they were creating a nursing scholarship in Breonna Taylor's name, the school received a large donation to kickstart the Breonna Taylor Memorial Endowment.

Thrive Causemetics Inc. donated $100,000 to boost the Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund in Nursing. The cosmetics company said it makes a donation for every product purchased also donated an additional $3,000 toward an immediate-use scholarship in honor of Taylor.



"While our hearts ache for the beautiful life that was lost, we are comforted to know that Breonna’s legacy will live on in the hearts of the beneficiaries who receive this scholarship, as well as the lives those individuals change," Thrive Causemetics Founder and CEO Karissa Bodnar said.

According to UofL's Black Student Union, The Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund in Nursing will be a four-year renewable award. The recipient, preference would be granted to a Black woman student who is a Kentucky resident. It will cover full tuition and fees.

Taylor worked at UofL Health as an emergency room technician at at the time of her death. She was killed by officers executing a no-knock warrant at her home March 13, 2020.

The Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund was established by the UofL Health board members in 2020, and so far, several hundred donors from throughout the United States have given to that fund.

