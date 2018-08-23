LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- When the Breeders' Cup World Championships come to Louisville and Churchill Downs in November, visitors won't enjoy just two days of horse racing, but an entire week of events.

The Breeders' Cup Festival kicks off October 28 and includes a packed lineup of events.

One of those is Equestricon, a horse facing convention and trade show at the newly-renovated Kentucky International Convention Center. The other anchor event is called TopGolf Crush, where Top Golf will be setting up their experience at Cardinal Stadium.

Mayor Greg Fischer said between the festival and the new hotels, restaurants and tourism destinations in Louisville, visitors won't even recognize the city that last hosted the Breeders' Cup in 2011.

“What I think is what people will see when they come to Louisville. They'll say 'Wow, this is what winning looks like.' And it's certainly what a transformation looks like. Folks coming here who haven't been here in seven years, will see the difference, but they'll also notice more importantly some things have not changed: the great hospitality we have in our city,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Many of the festival events will be free to the public while others are ticketed.

For a full list of events, click here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV