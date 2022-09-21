Louisville boutique launches first 'Click & Mortar' shopping experience

PinkTag Boutique will introduce online shopping happening live inside the store, content creation stations and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville boutique is launching the city's first "Click & Mortar" shopping experience.

PinkTag Boutique, a women's clothing shop, will be hosting their grand opening at their new store in Oxmoor Mall’s Center Gate on Oct. 1.

PinkTag representatives said their new store will provide a 'truly immersive and personalized' in-store shopping experience, featuring live shopping events, selfie stations and creator events. In addition, the boutique will include a series of surprises for customers in store.

Click & Mortar businesses operate both online and offline, which typically includes a website and a physical store.

PinkTag will introduce online shopping happening live inside the store, content creation stations, buy online/pick up in-store capabilities and local delivery.

Britney Renbarger, owner of PinkTag, already has an e-commerce presence, selling clothing and accessories across all 50 states and 10 different countries.

“I grew up coming to Oxmoor Mall, so to open Louisville’s first Click & Mortar shopping experience is truly an honor," Renbarger said. "I love my city and can’t wait to show off our thriving retail and commercial industries to people watching our live streams all over the world.”

PinkTag hosts live shopping events 2-3 times a week on its e-commerce platform. Boutique representatives said their livestream shopping allows customers to interact directly with PinkTag, as they showcase their products in real-time.

PinkTag representatives said with the opening of the new location at Oxmoor Mall, customers will get a chance to view these shopping events live from their studio. Shoppers will be able to watch the livestream in real-time and interact with Renbarger and her sister as they broadcast. The boutique's studio will be located behind their storefront.

“We really wanted to give our customers something unique, and these live shopping events allow our customers to interact with PinkTag in a whole new way," Renbarger said. "The personalized shopping experience is central to PinkTag’s brand, and we are thrilled to give our customers a chance to experience it live in a fully immersive setting.”

