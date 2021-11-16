Louisville police suspect foul play after body discovered inside car

The victim, who police could not immediately determine the gender, was found in the 2400 block of Elliott Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in the Russell neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded the 2400 block of Elliott Avenue after reports of a person down in a car around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said that person inside the vehicle was “obviously deceased” but didn’t elaborate further.

The gender of the victim was not determined “due to the positioning of the body.”

Police do suspect foul play.

If you know anything that can help police in this investigation, you can call their Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.