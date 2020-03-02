LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February is a time to reflect back on the life-changing contributions African Americans have made to the United States. It's also a time to look forward to what we all can do now - celebrate this history.

There are several events happening this week through the Louisville Free Public Library.

If you want to learn more about the lives of the men and women there who went through the underground railroad to escape slavery, you can watch a film exploring their lives on Feb. 3. "Ordinary People, Extraordinary Courage" starts at 6 p.m. at the Portland Branch, 3305 Northwestern Parkway.

At 6:30 p.m., at the Shawnee Branch on 3912 W. Broadway, enjoy a light-hearted approach to Black History Month. You can sing along to classic music by African American artists through the decades. The Black History Month Dance Party will include tunes from Motown, jazz and hip hop.

How well do you know Black History? Test your knowledge on Feb. 6 at the Newburg Branch on 4800 Exeter Ave. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All of these events are free are open to all ages. The library is hosting several events throughout the month of February. You can view the full list here.

