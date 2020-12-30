Woman who lost mother to COVID-19 finds comfort in letter from Biden

Before the general election, Squire wrote a letter to Joe Biden after his speech at the DNC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Like many people, Linda Squire's 2020 was filled with heartbreak and grief after losing her mother, Sylvia, to COVID-19.

Before the general election, Squire wrote a letter to candidate Joe Biden after his speech at Democratic National Convention.

"My world is guided by faith, love and hope," the letter says. "Goodness with action — the way you are — is how we find our way."

Squire said she didn't except a response in her Louisville mailbox. At the most, she thought she might receive a generic letter acknowledging her. But to her surprise, Squire got a response from the now president-elect.

"This was a long letter, both sides of the piece of paper in his own hand writing and it was so sensitive and so comforting, so hopeful," Squire said. "And it was just a wonderful experience all the way along."

Biden's presidential transition team posted Squire's letter on social media, saying Squire's letter reminded them of so many other families grieving.

Linda's story about losing her mother Sylvia to COVID-19 reminds us that many families across America are grieving.



President-elect Biden knows that in these dark times, we must keep the faith.



For together we can heal. Together we can hope. pic.twitter.com/yG2wfSrS4G — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) December 23, 2020

"Like you, my mom was my wrote," Biden said in his letter. "I miss her so much...keep the faith."