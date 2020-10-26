Louisville Beer Week supports local breweries

From Oct. 23-30, beer lovers can grab some new local brewery collabs released by favorites like West Sixth, Gravely and Falls City.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a dozen local breweries are coming together to celebrate their perseverance in what has been a difficult year for the service industry with their annual Louisville Beer Week.

From Oct. 23-30, beer lovers can grab some of the new brewery collaborations released by favorites like Mile Wide Beer Co. and Holsopple; West Sixth NuLu and Gravely; Falls City and Akasha; and more.

There will also be special events throughout the week for people to take part in beer and cheese, or beer and Halloween candy, pairings. Beer Week will also celebrate newly opening breweries TEN20 and West Sixth NuLu. West Sixth NuLu will have a socially-distanced grand opening Wednesday.

The full list of 2020 brewery collabs can be found on Louisville Ale Trail's website, and all events can be found on Louisville Beer Week 2020! on Facebook.

