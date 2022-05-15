'Off the beaten path'; Local honey farm moves closer to Fisherville in Louisville

The shop, which will move locations this week, encourages people to help the environment and raise awareness about the bee population.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Beekeeping isn't the most common hobby, but even one beekeeper can make a big difference to the environment.

For those looking to get started, Kentuckiana actually has a great resource for would-be bee experts.

HoneyBear Farms, and store the Honey Depot, are tucked away on Taylorsville Road just outside of Fisherville in Louisville. This month though, they'll move to a new location a few miles down the road.

"A lot of people don't know we're here unless they pass us on Taylorsville Road, but we're right here,” operations manager Leah Twiddy said.

HoneyBear farms churns out sweet, simple, all-natural honey, and they couldn’t do it without bees.

"We have a great resource in that we have about 1400 hives,” Twiddy said of the farm's partner hives located across the state. “So we can provide all that great local honey.”

The shop makes and sells local honey, manages hives and saves swarms on request from community members who discover them.

They also host classes and twice-yearly bee schools, to teach people about the art and science of bee keeping.

“It's the local, every-day bee keeper that is saving the honey bee population,” Twiddy said.

She said even small hives make a difference, because getting involved can push people to speak up for pollinators.

“It was decreasing, the honeybee population, but now it’s increasing because of local bee keeping so if people are interested it is saving the bees,” she said.

Soon though, the shop and school is moving from their current location on Taylorsville Road, where cars drive by almost constantly, closer into Fisherville due to a road expansion.

"We’re going to be off the beaten path, so if you need to find us, find us online,” Twiddy said.

She said they are trying to get the word out early, as they are set to move in mid-May.

Twiddy said the shop hopes to expand to another location closer to downtown Louisville as well. She said it’s a common misconception that you have to be in rural areas to keep bees.

HoneyBear farms also offers other classes on things like gardening and charcuterie.

They've been open about three years and are opening the new location on May 16. That week, visitors can take home a free fun-sized bottle of honey and coffee to taste.

