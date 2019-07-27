The Louisville Bats used America's favorite pastime to shed light on the important topic of mental health. They hosted the first "Mental Health Awareness Night" at Slugger Field.

Representatives from six different organizations set up booths at the ballpark, answering questions and offering insight into mental illnesses.

Kristen Millwood with WellSpring said events like these help shatter the stigma around mental illness.

“It knows no color nor creed nor race nor gender. It hits people in young adulthood, age 14 through say 30, is a time when it can strike. It can come out of the blue and completely upend your life. And a lot of times, people don't know how to cope,” Millwood said.

Five dollars from every ticket sold went back to the various organizations.

