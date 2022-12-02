Have 'Breakfast with Santa' at Slugger Field this holiday season

The event is happening several weekends in December.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats are inviting Kentuckiana kids and families to its second annual "Breakfast with Santa" at Louisville Slugger Field.

The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, scrambled eggs, and bacon are reportedly on the menu this year.

All children in attendance will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa. Access to a digital copy of the photo will be available at no additional cost, according to the Bats' website.

Tickets are $27 and kids two years old and younger will receive free admission. You can purchase tickets online or by phone at (502) 212-2287.

All tickets must be purchased in advance for a 30-minute time slot between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Those who bring a new, unwrapped gift to donate to Toys For Tots will get a free ticket to a Louisville Bats home game in 2023.

